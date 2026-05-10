Additional reaction to Asuka’s apparent WWE status surfaced on social media following WWE Backlash 2026 on Saturday night.

Asuka was defeated by IYO SKY at the premium live event, and the post-match scene quickly became one of the most talked about moments coming out of the show. After the match ended, Asuka embraced SKY, bowed to her former mentee and rival, and seemingly brought their long-running story full circle.

Following the event, IYO SKY took to social media to share an emotional message directed at Asuka.

“Our story comes to its final chapter with today’s match,” SKY wrote. “The moment the match ended, my heart was filled with all sorts of emotions.”

She continued, “Meeting ASUKA-san, Spending the same time together, Being able to learn so much up close. These are irreplaceable treasures to me. Thank you so much ASUKA-San We love you ASUKA-San.”

The post immediately fueled even more speculation regarding Asuka’s future.

Charlotte Flair and Shinsuke Nakamura also acknowledged Asuka on social media after the show by posting photos of her. When one fan asked Flair what her post was meant to imply, Flair replied by saying she was “just a fan!!!”

As noted earlier this weekend, one source indicated that Asuka is now considered to be semi-retired from WWE. However, it was also stressed that there is still uncertainty internally regarding exactly what “semi-retired” means in her case, or what her next move could be at 44 years old.

At least one additional source pushed back on the retirement talk altogether, claiming Asuka is not retired and is instead simply receiving the respect and appreciation she has earned following her legendary run in WWE.

私たちの物語は、今日の試合で最終章。

試合が終わった瞬間、いろんな感情で胸がいっぱいになりました。 ASUKAさんと出会えたこと、

同じ時間を過ごせたこと、

近くでたくさんのことを学べたこと

私にとってかけがえのない宝物です。 Thank you so much ASUKA-San We love you ASUKA-San❣️… pic.twitter.com/VMBGxH6m4N — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) May 10, 2026

Just a fan!!! ❤️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 10, 2026