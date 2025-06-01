The reactions to the very unexpected WWE release of R-Truth have begin filtering in.

As noted, R-Truth has been released from WWE, something he announced himself on social media, which was later confirmed to be legitimate news and not a hack or joke.

Following the initial story, a backstage update with details on R-Truth himself being confused by the news, and the locker room being in total disbelief.

Stemming from the latter portion regarding the WWE locker room being in disbelief over the news, several wrestlers in the company have begun sharing their disbelief in posts on social media.

Among those was WWE executive Brian James, formerly known as Road Dogg during his active career. Whatever he wrote didn’t last long, as he quickly deleted the post, but not before R-Truth himself responded to it. Check out Truth’s response to Road Dogg’s deleted post below.

Thank you @BrianRDJames I love you too my dawg🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025

Additionally, featured below are comments from Pat McAfee, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Carmelo Hayes, Big E., Ricochet, Naomi, Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin), Shotzi, Donovan Dijak and even actor and pro wrestling enthusiast, “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast host O’Shea Jackson Jr.

I love @RonKillings It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain 🗣🗣 THANK YOU TRUTH pic.twitter.com/ZswYMvQIzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2025

I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he… — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth 🖤 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025

Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/SIrS3UzDQu pic.twitter.com/FQU2yWT0kx — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 1, 2025

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025

You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025

Noooooooo we never got do our tik toks 😢 https://t.co/XVpOlEGZSk — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) June 1, 2025

Mind blowing! A true company guy and amazing person! Thank you for everything in and out of the ring my friend. https://t.co/92iR0Xifnt — Tom (@TomPestock) June 1, 2025

I love R-Truth so much! Nobody’s presence on TV made me smile, or laugh more than his. — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) June 1, 2025

You’re the best! Hope we can run it back bro ❤️ — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) June 1, 2025