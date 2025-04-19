Several returns and debuts are in the pipeline, with sources indicating WWE is preparing for a busy week of surprises following WrestleMania.

While there’s no reported heat between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, many within WWE are expecting their upcoming match to be particularly “physical.” The two are said to be maintaining professional courtesy backstage.

Rey Mysterio was helped to the back by officials during SmackDown, and sources believe the injury is legitimate. Despite the concern, his WrestleMania match graphic continued to air during the show. If he’s unable to compete, WWE reportedly has a number of backup options ready to step in.

Becky Lynch is confirmed to be in Las Vegas and was in attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame event, fueling speculation about a possible WrestleMania appearance.

JD McDonagh may not be active in the ring at the moment, but the injured star is still present in Las Vegas and taking part in WWE World activities.

Asuka had several WWE-related appearances lined up during WrestleMania week, reflecting her strong presence across fan events and media engagements.

