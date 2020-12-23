WWE SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan received major praise from some of her co-workers when contacted by Fightful Select for their Brass Ring series.

One top talent noted, “Someone else that stands out is Liv Morgan. She’s obsessed with improving and becoming one of the best. She cares more than anybody, I think. It’s great to see that kind of passion. Not everyone has it.”

A female wrestler followed up to those comments and added, “Liv is one of those people that everyone wants to work with because you know that she’ll do whatever it takes to make the match, the angle, the interview as good as possible. Even if she’s not winning or even coming out looking good, she always wants what she’s a part of to be good because she knows how it reflects on her, win or lose.”

One source close to the WWE creative team said there were at least 3 times over the last year where there have been bold or significant plans for Morgan, which ended up getting abandoned or halted. It was noted that none of these instances were circumstances of Morgan’s doing.

Morgan is currently working the SmackDown brand in the Riott Squad tag team with Ruby Riott.

