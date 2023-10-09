The Payne County District Court have dropped the sexual battery charges against WWE NIL prospect AJ Ferrari after a 15-month investigation.

We reported back in 2022 that Ferrari allegedly held a woman down in her bed on July 2nd 2022 and performed unwanted sexual acts on her. The unnamed victim reportedly filed an emergency protective order shortly after that. At the time Ferrari’s attorney has told press that he is completely innocent, and that their team was confident that he would be exonerated. Ferrari was a part of the inaugural Next In Line program that started back in December of 2021.

The Oklahoman reports that District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas filed the motion to end the case this pats Friday. She stated that, “The young woman who is at the center of this matter has endured in the last year vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism and indirect threats to her career. She has made the very difficult decision after consultation with her family that her further involvement is much less important than her health, a career that she loves and the ugliness and hatred that she encounters and suffers each time this matter progresses into the next step.”

Ferrari was dropped by the Oklahoma State University’s wrestling team after the allegations came out. There is currently no word on his status with WWE.