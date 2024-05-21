Sexxy Red is coming to WWE NXT.

On Monday night, the hip-hop artist shared a post on X to hype her appearance on next week’s episode of the weekly NXT on USA Network program from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

“I can’t wait to go to NXT next week ya’ll,” she wrote. “I might RKO somebody.”

The build to Sexxy Red’s appearance began two weeks ago when Sexyy Red sent out a tweet during Trick Williams’ appearance on Supernova Sessions.

The tweet, which was shown on the broadcast, said that Meta-Four better watch their backs after Noam Dar laid out Williams.

“Mannnn wtf I just watch on Supernova Sessions,” the tweet read. “Meta Four betta watch dey back cause Trick Williams gon be on dey ass now!!”

