Sexxy Red got her WWE week started early.

The hip-hop star is advertised for week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network for tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, which goes down at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

But that isn’t soon enough.

Sexxy Red appeared on the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 episode of WWE Raw on October 7, kicking the show off by welcoming us to St. Louis.

The appearance continues the same precedent set at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Nashville, TN., which featured country star HARDY welcoming us to the show before the show quickly moved on.