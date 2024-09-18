The announcements keep coming regarding week two of WWE NXT on The CW.

As noted, following a digital exclusive callout from A-Town Down Under on X today, it was announced that Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will challenge Fraxiom duo Nathan Frazier and Axiom for the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships on the show scheduled for October 8 in Chesterfield, MO.

It was also noted by NXT G.M. Ava on the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network that Randy Orton will be wrestling in a match on the 10/8 NXT on CW show.

Additionally, it was announced that former WWE NXT Battleground 2024 Host and hip-hop star Sexxy Red will be making her WWE NXT return on the second show of The CW era.

We will keep you posted as more information regarding the WWE NXT on CW shows on 10/1 and 10/8 continue to surface.