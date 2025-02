Sexxy Red has fun when she appears in WWE.

And WWE enjoys having her.

So much so that the company reportedly offered her a permanent job, one that the hip-hop star ultimately turned down.

“Rapping and wrestling are pretty much the same,” Redd told DazedDigital.com. “It’s not quite acting, but it’s kind of acting too, right?”

Redd continued, “Because when we go home and take off all our jewels and gold and remove the costumes we wear, we then have to go right back to reality with our families.”