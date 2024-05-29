The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship has arrived.

At the WWE NXT show on Tuesday night at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, hip-hop sensation Sexxy Red appeared as scheduled.

During her appearance early into the show, Sexxy Red came to the ring and introduced the new WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

As noted, qualifying matches for the ladder match to determine the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion have been taking place on WWE NXT recently, with the title match set for the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

It was also announced that Sexxy Red will be hosting the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE.

Check out a special first look at the newly introduced WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship belt via the video embedded below. For complete WWE NXT results for this week, click here.