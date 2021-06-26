Lucha-libre star Dulce Garcia, better known to wrestling fans as Sexy Star, was hospitalized last night in Guatemala after having emergency surgery for appendicitis.

The former Lucha Underground champion was ready to compete for Robles Promotions when she was struck with severe abdominal pain and taken in. Reports are that she will remain there for a few weeks to recover.

AAA currently has pro-wrestler Hija de Gatubela playing the role of Sexy Star, but Garcia is the originator of the gimmick.

