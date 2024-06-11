Sexyy Red got into a scuffle the day before NXT Battleground.

According to TMZ, Sexyy Red was arrested for disorderly conduct at Newark Liberty International Airport after being involved in a brawl at the Newark, NJ airport. Despite not throwing any punches, Red was seen standing on and waving around a stand.

While Red was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, others in the fight faced assault charges. Red was later released and made it to NXT Battleground in Las Vegas on Sunday.The cause of the fight remains unknown.

Chile, #SexyyFree Rap superstar Sexyy Red was arrested at the Newark airport after an altercation due to someone taking an unauthorized photo. pic.twitter.com/DSChsbUEhW — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) June 10, 2024

Red hosted NXT Battleground, kicking off the event and entertaining the crowd throughout the show. The full fight can be seen below courtesy of TMZ.