Sgt. Slaughter has weighed in after Tiffany Stratton went viral for not recognizing the WWE Hall of Famer during a recent WWE trading card opening.

The reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion appeared in a video for Topps, opening WWE trading card packs ranging from $5 to $800 while answering questions about her career and identifying the Superstars featured on the cards.

One of the packs, originally released in 2016, included cards of Junkyard Dog, Sgt. Slaughter, Viscera, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Asuka.

While Stratton correctly identified Steamboat and Asuka, she admitted she didn’t know Junkyard Dog, Viscera or Sgt. Slaughter. She also read Slaughter’s military title literally, referring to him as “S-G-T Slaughter.”

The moment quickly made the rounds on social media, with many fans criticizing Stratton for failing to recognize one of WWE’s most legendary names.

Now, Sgt. Slaughter has offered a playful response of his own.

Replying to a fan on social media, the WWE Hall of Famer fired back with a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“I Think I Watch Her Wrestle Once, But I Turned It Off After About 30 Seconds Into The Match? What Was Her Name Again?”