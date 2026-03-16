Sgt. Slaughter has done it all in his pro wrestling career.

To having G.I. Joe’s made after his likeness, to being inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame, to being WWE Commissioner and taking a plethora of ‘Stone Cold Stunners’ from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, there isn’t much he hasn’t done.

During an interview with Going Ringside (see video below), the pro wrestling spoke about some of these topics.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his stint as WWE Commissioner: “Well, Gorilla Monsoon was having some health problems. Vince McMahon asked me if I would take the gear off and put a suit on. and go out and be the commissioner, and I said, ‘yeah, what’s all included?’ He said, ‘well, you can’t hurt anyone. You can’t touch anybody. You can’t give anybody the Slaughter cannon, and you definitely can’t put anybody in the Cobra Clutch. I said, well, that’s like going to the OK Corral without a gun. So I agreed to it and had a lot of fun with it.”

On Steve Austin and the many Stone Cold Stunners he took: “I had to take a lot of stunners, but I never got any payback. So Steve Austin, if you happen to hear this, I want the chance to go against you, Stunner against Cobra Clutch.”

On being the only wrestler to attend The Iron Sheik’s funeral: “Yeah, he was one of those guys that no matter how many times he knocked him down he was back up looking you right in the eye. In 2023 he passed, and I was the only wrestler at his funeral, which I thought was pretty horrendous that I was the only wrestler to go to his funeral and he lived in Atlanta where all the wrestlers lived, so I thought that was kind of a slap in the face. So much, so much for not only for wrestlers, but for the professional wrestling business.”