WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a wide range of topics, which included Slaughter discussing his WrestleMania VII main event matchup against Hulk Hogan that saw the Immortal One recapture the WWE championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Hogan told him he could do whatever he wanted in the match:

“Before the match, Hogan told me, ‘Sarge, whatever you want brother, I’m following you. Whatever you want, I’m doing.’ I said, ‘Is that right?’ He said, ‘You’re damn right. You get it on. I trust you and I know you’re going to get the best out of me you can get. So, I’m just telling you, whatever you want to do, I’m in for it.”

Says he pitched a slam off the top ropes:

“During the match, I said, ‘You ever come off the top rope, Terry?’ He goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Have you ever taken a slam off the top rope?’ He goes, ‘Negative.’ I said, ‘Well, you are tonight’ He goes, ‘What?’ I said, ‘You told me I could do whatever I wanted.’ So he did it, and a lot of people say that was one of his best matches.”