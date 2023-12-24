Former WWE/ECW/WCW star Shane Douglas spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews about a wide range of topics.

During it, he named the smelliest wrestler he ever faced in the ring, which he thought was WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

“Mick Foley, Mick was not the most laborious I would say. I remember Michael Hayes and Jimmy Garvin, they used to wear these weightlifting gloves. I don’t know where they stored those things but they would get a hold of you and boy it was like smelling somebody’s a**.”

