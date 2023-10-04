Speaking on the latest edition of his “Franchise University” podcast, Shane Douglas talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, he stated he thinks that Dolph Ziggler’s WWE career would have gone further if WWE had not been so inconsistent with his booking.

“I’ve been a big Dolph fan for a long time. He was really vastly underused in my belief. I’m not privy to their dressing room, the things that go on, but it always seemed to me from afar … he’d be getting a little bit of a push, and all of a sudden he would disappear for two or three months. And to me, that was the entirety of his career, this herky-jerky ‘We’ll see you for a little bit, we won’t see you.’ And to me, a guy with that kind of extensive amateur background, those earmarks that he had that were very reminiscent of Shawn Michaels at a younger age, and the fact that he was so telegenic …That it just never [happened], it boggled my mind. Like Steve Austin said, ‘If Vince wants you over, he’ll strap a rocket to your ass.’ And I don’t ever recall seeing that with Dolph. But I think this could be a boon to AEW, and I’m curious to see what Dolph does now.”

