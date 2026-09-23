Shane Haste put Pro Wrestling NOAH’s GHC Tag Team Champions on notice after beating Yuki Iino in the N-1 Victory tournament on September 22. Haste earned his third tournament win against one half of the reigning team, then used his backstage comments to hint at a return to the tag title picture.

NOAH’s official report lists Haste at six points with a 3-2 record following the A Block match in Hamamatsu. Iino, who holds the GHC Tag Team Championship with Manabu Soya, remained without a point after five tournament losses.

Haste acknowledged Iino’s strength but said the champion could not match him on this occasion. He then pointed to his own tag-team history and said he and his allies would keep watching Iino regardless of how the singles tournament ends. Haste and Mikey Nicholls previously held the GHC Tag Team Championship twice, according to Haste’s official NOAH profile.

The remarks stop short of an announced title match. They nevertheless give Iino and Soya another potential challenger while both men continue their N-1 campaigns. Haste had lost to Yoshiki Inamura on September 20 before rebounding against Iino.

Sources: Pro Wrestling NOAH’s September 22 results and backstage comments and NOAH’s Shane Haste profile.