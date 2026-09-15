Shane Haste began N-1 VICTORY 2026 with a win over Kazuyuki Fujita and said he believes he had already faced the toughest opponent in his block. Haste made the comments to Pro Wrestling NOAH after the match.

“I was able to beat a legend in Fujita. If it had gone longer, he probably would have beaten me up badly, but I found my chance and won before that happened.”

He said the opening win reinforced his tournament ambition.