Veteran pro wrestler Shane Helms (aka The Hurricane) has signed a WWE Legends contract.

Helms took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the new deal, and joke about his age.

“I signed a WWE Legends deal so I guess that makes it official… I’m old. [grinning face emoji] [thumbs up emoji],” wrote Helms, who turns 48 in July.

Helms most recently produced this week’s RAW match that saw Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defeat WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Helms last wrestled full-time for WWE in early 2010. He made a surprise appearance at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and then returned to the company in January 2019 to work as a WWE Producer. He made a few special appearances on WWE TV while working behind-the-scenes, but was furloughed from the job on April 15, 2020 along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. Helms was brought back in November of that year, and went on to make another special appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Stay tuned for more on Helms. You can see his full tweet below:

I signed a WWE Legends deal so I guess that makes it official… I’m old. 😁👍🏻 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 24, 2022

