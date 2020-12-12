Shane Helms, who currently works for WWE as an agent, took to Twitter to seemingly comment on Vince McMahon’s order to send several main roster stars back to the Performance Center.

This edict was issued to Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Mace, and Omos in order for them to work on their wrestling ability.

Helms wrote the following:

“Players that make it to the NBA, NFL, NHL etc. don’t stop practicing and drilling just because they made it to the “top.” Being signed to a major promotion doesn’t mean stop trying to perfect your craft. That’s when you work even harder to perfect your craft!”

“Don’t take this tweet as a knock on anyone. Take it as encouragement. Put in the work, you’ll be glad you did! I promise.”