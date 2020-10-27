During his appearance on WINCLY, Shane Helms revealed that despite the negative reaction that the Retribution angle has received and despite his personal confusion over how the group has been booked, he still sees hope for the group. Here’s what he had to say:

That can be done. I think that’s been done a lot. Rock’s the best example. They genuinely did not like Rocky Maivia. I think even he looks back when he debuted in Survivor Series and the outfit with the goofy hair and the tassels and all of that. I’m sure he doesn’t look back at that now and go, ‘man, that was pretty cool.’ That wasn’t intended to get heat, but it did. There are things that can happen organically, and generally, if something happens organically, I think we both can admit, that’s generally the best stuff.

