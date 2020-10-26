During his appearance on WINCLY, Shane Helms spoke on Triple H referring to him as an “internet guy”. Here’s what he had to say:

I wouldn’t use the word geek, but I’m sure some of those guys did and that was still in an era where they didn’t trust the internet guys, and it was something I was referred to. ‘Hey you’re an internet guy.’ I remember Triple H saying that to me one time. I was like, ‘What does that even mean?’ I just knew what the internet was going to be. Well, at least I had an idea. We’re giving the entire world access to just an unlimited amount of information, access to each other.

From day one of even message boards, before websites were a thing, I had this idea that this is just going to get bigger and bigger and bigger, and it was just something, like I said, I’ve always had an interest in. I think my website ShaneHelms.com predates actual websites. It used to be, like I said, it was message boards. Message boards, for you younger listeners, you used to have to dial up, and it would take five minutes to even make that connection. You type on these little message boards, and it would take forever. I always liked the connection with different people and stuff like that and meeting different people and especially in the infancy, everybody was really nice. You didn’t have the trolls back then, so everybody was just super cool, but yeah, I was the computer guy in the locker room, and like I said, I never was quite sure what that meant. I was just like, ‘So is going to college bad? Is that looked down upon in this industry?’