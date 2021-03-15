During his appearance on The Bump, Shane Helms spoke on how he ended up changing his ring name to Hurricane Helms. Here’s what he had to say:

When I came to WWE, I was Sugar Shane Helms in WCW. There were some conversations about the name. They didn’t want to have two Shanes, which I completely understand. So, on my first night in WWE, I was Gregory Helms. It didn’t have a hook; it was just bland to me. I was like, I have to come up with something else.

On the flight home after my first appearance in WWE, I had to come up with a better name. So, I came up with Hurricane Helms, and I showed up the next week before the production meeting. I found Stephanie McMahon – I interacted with her the most during those early days. I presented her with the Hurricane Helms name, and she said she would run it by Vince. A couple of hours later, after the production meeting, Vince McMahon walks by and goes, ‘Hurrican Helms, I like it!’ I was like, ‘Yes!