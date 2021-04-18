According to Fightful Select, Shane Helms, also known as The Hurricane, has been revealed as the producer for two marquee matchups that took place at last weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view.

The report states that Helms was behind the Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins showdown from night one. Helms and Adam Pearce were the producers for the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn bout that took place on night two, which also featured an appearance from Youtube personality Logan Paul. Both matchups were well received by fans and critics alike, especially the Cesaro/Rollins match that many fans called one of the best of the two shows.

Helms returned to WWE roughly five months ago after being furloughed due to the COVID-19 cuts. He also appeared in this year’s Royal Rumble matchup as the Hurricane.

