In a new interview with TMZ Sports, Shane McMahon addressed several hot topics making the rounds in the wrestling world, including rumors of a new wrestling promotion involving himself and his father, Vince McMahon.

“You never know what’s going to happen out there. Of course, anything can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false,” Shane told TMZ, firmly denying speculation about launching a new company.

Shane was also asked about his reported meeting with AEW President Tony Khan during the summer of 2023. While he was respectful of AEW’s efforts, he made it clear where his loyalty lies.

“Had a meeting with AEW and wish them continued success, or whatever. But it’s not WWE. It’s not the company I helped build. But you never know what’s going to happen in this business.”

With ongoing chatter about Vince McMahon potentially reclaiming control of WWE, Shane kept things open-ended but reminded everyone of his father’s current stake.

“Well, he owns a big part of TKO still. So you never know what’s going to happen there either. I’m not trying to be vague, I’m just saying anything can happen.”

As it stands, Vince McMahon still holds a significant financial stake in WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Vince currently owns 6,442,325 shares—approximately 3.25% of the company—despite recently selling off $250 million worth of stock to Endeavor. With TKO shares trading at around $165.94, it would take nearly $16 billion to acquire a 51% majority stake. Vince McMahon’s current net worth, per Forbes, is estimated at $3.2 billion.

When asked how his father is doing these days, Shane offered a positive update.

“He’s been doing really well. He’s enjoying life. Getting a little bit of a rest in there, but you know my dad, he’s always gung ho and he’s always doing the next thing and that’s what he’s focused on.”

That “next thing” could very well be Vince McMahon’s latest business endeavor, 14TH & I—a new company announced last month that is expected to focus on investments in sports, media, and entertainment.

(H/T to Ian Carey and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)