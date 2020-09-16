Shane McMahon will give a rare interview on WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves this week.

Below is WWE’s full announcement for this week’s episode, which drops on Thursday:

Shane McMahon makes rare podcast appearance on WWE After the Bell

Here comes the money!

Raw Underground mastermind, former European, Hardcore and SmackDown Tag Team Champion, WWE World Cup winner and all-around risk-taker Shane McMahon drops in on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves for the first time ever this week.

In addition to revealing the origins of Raw Underground, Shane-O-Mac comments on his many jobs within WWE while he was growing up, what it took to transition to an in-ring performer during The Attitude Era, his reason for stepping away from WWE in 2009 and the circumstances that drew him back to the company in 2016.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode!