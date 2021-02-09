WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
McIntyre’s opponents will all be former WWE Champions. Shane McMahon returned to tonight’s RAW for a brief opening segment where he and Adam Pearce announced the Chamber match. Drew’s opponents will be Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy.
The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on February 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Stay tuned for updates.
Here comes the 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓮𝔂… 💲💲💲
#WWERaw @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/zPHK1Tp4Qr
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
.@shanemcmahon joins @ScrapDaddyAP to kick off #WWERaw right NOW! pic.twitter.com/UYLR82RTT4
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
A blockbuster main event has been set for #WWEChamber:@DMcIntyreWWE will defend the #WWETitle against @RandyOrton, @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @AJStylesOrg, @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5QFQlxfM90
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
With the assist from @shanemcmahon, @ScrapDaddyAP is putting THESE 6️⃣ Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber for the #WWEChampionship:
⛓ @DMcIntyreWWE
⛓ @RandyOrton
⛓ @JEFFHARDYBRAND
⛓ @AJStylesOrg
⛓ @mikethemiz
⛓ @WWESheamus#WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XbbbNRm51s
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
⛓It's OFFICIAL! ⛓@DMcIntyreWWE defends the #WWETitle against @RandyOrton, @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @AJStylesOrg, @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/PlBUtGy7HW pic.twitter.com/OM0qKnECUQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.