– Shane McMahon was only going to climb halfway up the scaffold before he jumped onto Big Show at Backlash 2001, according to his son Declan. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, Declan recalled a family dinner where his mother told him when one of Shane’s stunts first really scared her.

“I remember my mom was telling me, like at a dinner one time, the first time my mom was really, really worried was when my dad was fighting The Big Show. … He was only going to stop halfway, right, and just kind of fall off. But when he was up there, he got up there, he looked down, he was like, ‘[__] it, I’m going all the way up.’ So he climbed all the way up and jumped down, obviously. And that’s really when my mom was just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ like, heart was beating, like, ‘Are you okay? Is he okay? Is he okay?’”

Declan heard the Big Show story from his mother. When Shane faced Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, Declan was there himself. From his seat, he could see his dad looking down, and he recognized the gesture Shane made before he jumped.

“We were there at Hell in a Cell when he jumped off and Sami Zayn pulled Owens out of the way. We’re sitting there, we’re looking up, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, is he gonna jump?’ And we see him, we see him. He does his signature praise to the Lord and then falls down. … At that point we’re like, ‘Please be okay, please be okay, please be okay.’ And then, like, the referee, everybody will be like, ‘Good.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you can do that.’”

– Asked for his favorite McMahon family moment on WWE television, Declan picked the WrestleMania 32 entrance he shared with his dad and his two brothers. He said Shane still talks about what it meant to walk out with all three of his boys.

“My dad always says that his favorite moment ever was walking out with us at WrestleMania. … He was like, ‘That was the high of my life.’ And it was the highlight of my life too. My dad was like, ‘In everything I’ve done in the business, overseas, in America, behind the scenes, in the ring,’ he was like, ‘Nothing was more close to home, emotional for me, quite like walking out with my three boys.’”

For Declan, one of the things that made that entrance special was how often Shane made the trip in the other direction. When one of his boys had a game, Shane would catch a flight after wrestling so he could be there to watch.

“I’m so thankful to my dad because my dad would always, even if he was wrestling on a Friday, he would always fly after the show if we had a high school game on Saturday. He would make all of these trips just so he could spend time with us. And it’s just the sacrifices that he made, not only for the business but for his family, are incredible.”

Source: Bryan Asbury’s interview with Declan McMahon on Developmentally Speaking.