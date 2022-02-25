Shane McMahon took to Twitter this week with his first tweets since November 2021, and his first since being pulled from return creative plans following the WWE Royal Rumble debacle last month.

Shane visited with Doug Cifu on Thursday night in Miami at the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Cifu owns the Panthers.

Shane tweeted, “Enjoying the game with @FlaPanthers owner and CEO/Vice Chairman of @VirtuFinancial @Dougielarge!”

This is at least Shane’s second time meeting with Cifu this month. As noted at this link, Shane was in South Africa a few weeks back to meet with Sharks rugby team owner Marco Masotti about “a partnership between WWE and rugby,” but no other details were provided. McMahon and Masotti were joined by Cifu at the meeting in South Africa.

Shane then attended the PGA Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, FL today. He visited with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as seen in the tweet below.

He tweeted, “Hanging with @GovRonDeSantis at the #PGAHondaClassic!”

Stay tuned for more. You can see Shane’s full tweets below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.