Shane-O-Mac is feeling nostalgic this week.

Former WWE Superstar Shane McMahon surfaced via social media to comment on the 25-year anniversary of his memorable bloody, chaotic Street Fight against Kurt Angle at WWE King of the Ring back in 2021.

“25 Years Ago Today,” he wrote. “It was an honor to share the ring with my friend [Kurt Angle] and so proud that the match has stood the test of time. We did it all for you then and would do it all over again today….Maybe we should?”

He then went on to mention a phone conversation he had with Angle where the two reminisced together about the violent bout.

“I Just got off the phone with Kurt where we reminisced about this match and how proud we both are of it and that it has withstood the test of time,” he wrote. “Thank you all for supporting us both over these many years. You guys are the greatest fans in the world.”

Legendary referee Mike Chioda, who was the official for that infamous contest, also chimed in.

“I thought I was getting fired by Vince that night,” he revealed. “Vince was screaming in the background Tell Kurt to STOP! [Shane McMahon] proved to the WWE universe at KOTR he was ready for professional wrestling!!”