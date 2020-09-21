Shane McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s RAW Underground fight between SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman and the undefeated Dabba-Kato.

“Battle of the behemoths,” he wrote. “A HUGE battle going down tonight in #RawUnderground. Former #UniversalChampion @BraunStrowman vs. the undefeated @DabbaKato. See you at 10pm ET. #WWERaw”

Tonight’s Clash of Champions go-home show will also feature Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Andrade and Angel Garza to crown new #1 contenders for a match against RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at the pay-per-view, an update on Randy Orton’s condition going into Clash of Champions, plus a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee with a potential title shot on the line for Lee.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Shane’s full tweet:

