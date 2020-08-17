Shane McMahon Provides RAW Underground Update for Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW will see the RAW Underground concept continue with Week 3.

RAW Underground host Shane McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to announce Arturo Ruas vs. Riddick Moss for tonight’s fights. It looks like Erik of The Viking Raiders will also be in action. Shane noted that the fights will begin in the 10pm hour.

“Looking forward to #RawUnderground tonight… @Erik_WWE from the #VikingRaiders has been really impressive as have @arturoruaswwe and @RiddickMoss, who have agreed to take each other on. Who else will show up? Tune in tonight at 10pm to find out. #WWERaw,” he wrote.

Last week’s RAW Underground fights saw Ruas defeat an enhancement talent while Moss defeated second generation talent Cal Bloom of WWE NXT. Erik defeated an enhancement talent during Week 1 of WWE’s new “worked shoot-style fighting” concept.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Shane’s full tweet:

