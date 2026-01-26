Shane McMahon took a moment this week to publicly celebrate a major milestone for his wife, Marissa McMahon, following a historic achievement in her film career.

Last week, Marissa earned her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Train Dreams, a film she worked on as a producer. The project received four Oscar nominations overall, including one of the most prestigious honors of the night — Best Picture.

When a film is nominated in the Best Picture category, its producers are officially recognized as nominees. In this case, the nominated producers for Train Dreams are Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer, and Michael Heimler.

Shane shared his pride in a heartfelt Instagram post late Sunday night.

“Congratulations Marissa Mac on a dream come true. You are in rare air with your movie Train Dreams receiving 4 Academy Award Nominations. This movie would not have been made without you,” Shane wrote. “You are an inspiration to me and our three sons. Declan, Kenyon Rogan and I could not be happier for or more proud of you. So well deserved Let’s Go!”

Big moment. Big support.

Marissa, who is also known professionally as Marissa Mazzola, has been married to Shane since 1996. The couple has three children together, born in 2004, 2006, and 2010.

Following the announcement of the nominees, Marissa also shared her reaction to the honor.

“The 12 year old girl who dreamed this dream is humbled and grateful for this nomination,” Marissa wrote. “My heart is so full. Thank you @theacademy for this incredible honor.”