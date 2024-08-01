Shane McMahon has released an official statement commenting on his private meeting with AEW President Tony Khan this past Monday in Arlington, Texas.

As noted, the son of the longtime former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon met with the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling and ROH Wrestling at a private airport in Arlington, TX. on Monday, July 29.

On Wednesday’s episode of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, show co-host and pro wrestling legend Bully Ray revealed that he spoke with Shane-O-Mac about the meeting with Khan, and that Shane passed along a statement to him about the meeting.

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting,” Shane said of the meeting with Khan on 7/29. “We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family.”

He continued, “I congratulated him on the five year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”