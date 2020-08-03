Shane McMahon Set for WWE RAW Return

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will return to TV during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.
There’s no word yet on what Shane will be doing on RAW, but we will keep you updated.
Shane has been away from the WWE storylines since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens back during the October 4 SmackDown premiere on FOX, which was also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show.
Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW:
* Shane McMahon returns
* Asuka looks for revenge on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addresses Randy Orton
* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defends against MVP in the opener
Shane-O-Mac is back!@shanemcmahon RETURNS to #WWERaw TONIGHT. What will he have in store? pic.twitter.com/el0kAtiUpg
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020
