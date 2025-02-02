– As noted, Shane McMahon’s son Declan McMahon was at Royal Rumble and teased a WWE debut in the future. Shane-O-Mac has since responded to the X post from his son where he claimed he would debut in WWE “soon,” simply posting a thinking-face emoji.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted his usual backstage photo pointing at an arriving talent in front of the WWE logo after Royal Rumble, showing himself with TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. Hendry noted in a WWE digital exclusive interview after his surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match that he wants a match with John Cena, and hasn’t seen the last of Roman Reigns.

– WWE shared their end-of-the-week “Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week” compilation photo gallery feature on X today. Check out the best WWE IG photos for Royal Rumble week by following the link in the post embedded below from WWE’s X account.

Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/l8wBh2H1nd pic.twitter.com/l8BxKrdoXT — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

– Another compilation shared by WWE is the following video from the company’s official YouTube channel looking at all of the surprise entrants in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches on Saturday night.