Shane-O-Mac is in the headlines again.

And it has nothing to do with WWE or the new “Mr. McMahon” documentary on Netflix.

On Thursday, a photo began circulating on social media that shows The Young Bucks pictured with Shane McMahon at the airport.

Not a lot of information regarding the photo is available at this time, but it is the latest contribution to a series of reports in recent months about the possibility of Shane McMahon doing something with AEW.

As noted, Shane McMahon was pictured in a private meeting with AEW President Tony Khan earlier this year at a private airport in Arlington, Texas.

We will keep you posted.