Here are some quick-hit news and notes to start off the week:

– Syracuse.com has an article up covering Shane McMahon attending the Syracuse University football game from this past weekend.

– The audio book for late WWE Hall of Fame legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Piper, which was done by his children Colt and Ariel Teal Tombs, is scheduled to be released on CD on Tuesday, November 26.

– Featured below is the video blog from Jonny Gargano for the recent WWE SmackDown show from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

– Also new on YouTube is the latest installment of “WWE Top 10,” which looks at Roman Reigns’ greatest Survivor Series moments ahead of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. As noted, Roman Reigns will join Sami Zayn, CM Punk and The Usos as The OG Bloodline team taking on The New Bloodline team of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the Men’s WarGames match.