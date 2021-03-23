Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon is now set for WrestleMania 37.

It appears a stipulation will be announced for McMahon vs. Strowman at a later date.

Tonight’s RAW saw Strowman defeat Elias in a rematch from last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Shane vs. Strowman was originally set for Fastlane but WWE did an injury angle where McMahon was hurt during pre-show training. After tonight’s Strowman vs. Elias match on RAW, Shane attacked Strowman with a crutch and then ran away, proving he was not injured.

Strowman then challenged McMahon to a WrestleMania 37 match and Shane accepted. Shane noted that Braun can have any kind of match he wants at WrestleMania, indicating that a stipulation will be added later.

In other WrestleMania 37 news, Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a Handicap Match on tonight’s RAW. Per the stipulation, Benjamin and Alexander will be banned from ringside during McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below is the updated card, with a few related shots:

Hosts: Titus O’Neil and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Omos and AJ Styles vs. The New Day (c)

The Miz with John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny with Damian Priest

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Stipulation to be announced.

