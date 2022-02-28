Shane McMahon noted on Twitter that he was walking the hallowed halls of Madison Square Garden, which has hosted many WWE shows over the decades.

It’s considered the home of WWE and where his grandfather, Vince McMahon Sr, promoted as well as his father, Vince McMahon Jr, shows.

McMahon found himself wondering: “does Hulk Hogan have one more match left in him?”

Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this. Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya? pic.twitter.com/Dnpm0Q7S6o — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) February 28, 2022

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2022. At this show, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship. Shane was sent home by WWE after the Royal Rumble for his reported behavioral issues.