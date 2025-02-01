Declan McMahon, the son of Shane McMahon, says he’ll be at Saturday night’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Indianapolis, IN.

When someone asked if he would enter the men’s Royal Rumble match, Declan responded with “soon.”

Can’t wait to be at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night in Indianapolis!!! — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) February 1, 2025

Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. She was shown in the crowd sitting with Nick Khan’s son.

Stephanie is also expected to appear at the 2025 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Velveteen Dream is stirring up a lot of emotions with his latest stunt. Wrestling has always had its share of controversial figures and moments, but Dream seems to be pushing the envelope here in a way that’s drawing strong reactions.

A new “Guilty by Association” t-shirt has ticked off many fans.

After showing up at an MCW wrestling event wearing a t-shirt featuring mugshots of wrestling legends with the phrase “Guilty by Association,” Dream has now put the shirt up for sale.

The front of the shirt features the mugshots of Vince McMahon, Donald Trump, Booker T, Liv Morgan, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, Andre the Giant, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Scott Hall, Chris Jericho, and himself. Of course, Guerrero and Andre have passed away.

Dream took to Instagram to promote the t-shirt as official merchandise. He captioned his photo with,

*“GUILTY BY ASSOCIATION MERCH AVAILABLE #Heel”

Many fans on social media have called the t-shirt “disrespectful” and “a cheap attempt at getting attention.” It’s not going over well at all.

And finally, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Danai Gurira, who is known for her portrayal of Michonne on The Walking Dead, has joined the cast of the Matchbox film, based on the toy car line. John Cena is also featured in the film.

Cena has been in Hungary working on the film in recent weeks.