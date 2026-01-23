A member of the McMahon family is making major waves outside of WWE.

And this time, it’s Hollywood taking notice.

Marissa McMahon, the wife of Shane McMahon, is enjoying a huge awards-season moment as the film Train Dreams, which she produced, picked up four Academy Award nominations.

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were officially announced on January 22, with Train Dreams earning nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song, and the prestigious Best Picture category.

That’s rarefied air.

The film stars Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones, and centers on Edgerton’s character, Robert Grainier, as he plays a key role in the expansion and development of the United States railway system.

The Oscar buzz isn’t the only recognition coming McMahon’s way either.

Train Dreams has also landed two Golden Globe nominations, further cementing its strong awards-season showing.

While Marissa McMahon has largely stayed out of the spotlight on WWE television over the years, fans may remember her appearance alongside Shane McMahon during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

A McMahon potentially becoming an Oscar winner wasn’t on many bingo cards.

But here we are.