Pro-wrestling superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland (fka Isaiah Scott in WWE) took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his WWE release, writing that his group Hit Row, which also featured Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab, generated $2 million for the company just during their time in NXT.

Later a fan reminded Swerve that former two-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt was also a big money maker yet still got cut by WWE. He writes back, “We did that in 4 months.”

As a reminder the entire Hit Row faction was given back in November shortly after getting called up to the main roster. During his time in WWE Swerve was a one-time NXT North American champion.