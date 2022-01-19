TERMINUS Pro has announced on Twitter that former NXT North American champion and MLW heavyweight champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland (fka Isiah Scott in WWE) will be joining the promotion, and competing at their second event on February 24th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Swerve was released from his WWE contract back in November of 2021 shortly after he and his group, Hit Row, were called up from NXT to be on the main roster.