Pro-wrestling superstar and current free agent Shane “Swerve” Strickland announced on his Twitter account that he has released a new single called, “Big Sis Birthday,” as apart of his Swerve City project. The track is available on Spotify and Apple music.

NEW SINGLE from SWERVE CITY!!!https://t.co/rXQSi6VeH3 — SW3RVE The Realest (@swerveconfident) January 20, 2022

After being released by WWE back in 2021 Swerve has already been announced for Revolver event, as well as being featured on the second ever TERMINUS pro event. He is a former MLW heavyweight champion and former NXT North American champion.