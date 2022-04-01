Last night Major League Wrestling held their Intimidation Games event in Texas, which saw the return of one of the promotion’s former top stars.

That star was Shane “Swerve” Strickland, who is now signed with AEW. Swerve answered the open challenge of Myron Reed, who defeated Swerve to retain the MLW Middleweight championship.

SWERVE RETURNS TO MLW pic.twitter.com/GDalG15iMF — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

Shane Swerve Strickland answers Myron Reed’s open challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Title pic.twitter.com/C0Mm6YWOXV — Andrew Thompson (@ADThompson__) April 1, 2022

Swerve is a former MLW heavyweight champion.