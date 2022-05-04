Shane “Swerve” Strickland made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his arrival in AEW. Here are the highlights:

His meeting Tony Khan after getting released by WWE:

“I met with him at his hotel after February or something like that. We talked for like an hour and a half, and then like the last 10 minutes, it was about wrestling. That’s how cool we really meshed. We talked a lot about football. I’m a huge football fan.”

How he came up with the name Swerve:

“So it was like back in 2010 Kanye (West). Him and the Good Music people had a song come out, Mercy, and Big Sean was like the hottest dude at the time. He kept saying, ‘Swerve’ (in the song). I was like, this is so smooth.”

