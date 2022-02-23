During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest Shane “Swerve” Strickland spoke about the minor relationship he had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well as his thoughts on Lucha Underground, where he competed as Killshot. Highlights are below.

Whether he had a relationship with Vince McMahon:

Um, I had a couple of conversations with him [Vince McMahon], little discussions. I wouldn’t say we were close. We didn’t have time to get really close like that but, when we [Hit Row] first came up, he definitely was a fan of our work. It was like, he gave us a lot of freedom. Out of everybody that I was close with there, I would say Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels are my close friends, and Edge. Edge was like my guy. He gave me a big hug when we got drafted.

Says he misses Lucha Underground

All the time, all the time. It’s definitely brought to the United States national TV broadcasting, a lot of big stars you see for the future that are killing it right now; WWE and AEW.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)