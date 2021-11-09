ROH star Shane Taylor took to Twitter earlier today to ask fans a funny question following his daily workout. The Baddest Man on the Planet writes, “Post workout reflection. Approximately how many elbow pads do you think @TheRock has lost over his illustrious career? Probably 250-300 people’s elbows a year + kids/adults asking for the other..Does he have an elbow pad sponsor? Does the company allocate an elbow pad budget?”

The Great One would see Taylor’s question and respond, revealing that WWE would mass produce elbow pads during that time as they were sold as merchandise, and would be given away for free. He writes, “Great question and I too, often intellectualize after my workout. Once I started throwing the my elbow pads out into the crowd, we just started producing them (WWE). We sold them nightly as merch, and I, of course would toss them in my finish. I also gave hundreds away weekly.”

Check out the exchange below.